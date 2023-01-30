Advanced search
    MEDANTA   INE474Q01031

GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED

(MEDANTA)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
437.55 INR   -4.19%
04:58aCOVID remains a public health emergency, says WHO
RE
12:21aUnder-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting
RE
01/25GMA Network, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Tie Up for Health-Tech Push in the Philippines
MT
COVID remains a public health emergency, says WHO

01/30/2023 | 04:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a shot for Jonathan Halter as the German embassy begins its roll out of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for German expatriates at a Beijing United Family hospital in Beijing

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert.

The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in a statement.

It is three years since the WHO first declared that COVID represented a global health emergency. More than 6.8 million people have died during the outbreak, which has touched every country on Earth, ravaging communities and economies.

However, the advent of vaccines and treatments has changed the pandemic situation considerably since 2020, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he hopes to see an end to the emergency this year, particularly if access to the counter-measures can be improved globally.

Advisers to the WHO expert committee on the pandemic's status told Reuters in December that it was likely not the moment to end the emergency given the uncertainty over the wave of infections in China after it lifted its strict zero-COVID measures at the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Jennifer Rigby in London; Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 376 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2023 2 517 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 117 B 1 439 M 1 439 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 437,55 INR
Average target price 550,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Managers and Directors
Pankaj Prakash Sahni Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sanjeev Kumar Group Chief Financial Officer
Naresh Kumar Trehan Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Sikka Senior VP & HeadInformation Technology
Rahul Ranjan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED-6.67%1 439
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.66%35 717
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.90%16 355
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES4.31%14 654
IHH HEALTHCARE-4.34%12 350
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED3.08%10 797