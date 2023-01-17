'Not right' for us to be key global health funder -Gates CEO

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - It is not right for the Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation to play such a big role in global
health funding, but the group will not back away until others
step up, its chief executive said.
The Gates Foundation has faced criticism that it has too
much power and influence in the global health realm, including
within the World Health Organization, without the requisite
accountability.
In his annual letter released on Tuesday, chief executive
Mark Suzman hit back at the criticism as he revealed that the
foundation would spend $8.3 billion this year, its highest ever
annual budget.
"It's not right for a private philanthropy to be one of the
largest funders of multinational global health efforts," he
said, adding that countries ought to be leading the charge.
"But make no mistake- where there's a solution that can
improve livelihoods and save lives, we'll advocate persistently
for it. We won't stop using our influence, along with our
monetary commitments, to find solutions."
Suzman said the aim of the fund was not to set the agenda
for the WHO or other global health groups, but to provide them
with better options and data as they make key decisions.
Bill and Melinda Gates, the tech
billionaires-turned-philanthropists who set up the foundation,
have long defended their efforts amid questions over whether
their vast payouts give them undue influence and impact in
global development.
Alongside funding efforts to eradicate diseases like malaria
and polio, the Gates Foundation is also the second biggest donor
to the WHO, one of the issues that critics have regularly raised
about its role, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd love it if many more governments would pass us on that
list - because that would mean more lives saved," wrote Suzman.
Last year, the WHO agreed a deal that would see member
states increase their guaranteed contributions, reducing the
role of private donors and allowing the United Nations agency
more flexibility on spending.
(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby
Editing by Mark Heinrich)