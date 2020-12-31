Selectis Health Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
Niwot, Colorado., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to Selectis Health, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Record revenue for the third quarter of $6,320,161 (2019 $1,989,103) a growth rate of 218% year-over -year and up 23% from the previous quarter;
Net Income of $459,177 for the second quarter (2019 $176,582) a growth rate of 160% year-over -year;
Earnings Per Share for the second quarter of $.02 per share basic and diluted;
Net increase in Cash of $1,486,290 to a cash balance of $4,755,441 including restricted cash for the third quarter;
Court approved operations transfer agreement to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Global Eastman, LLC as the operator of the Dodge Eastman facility;
Entered into definitive agreement to acquire the 29 licensed bed skilled nursing facility in Fairlands, Oklahoma;
Company received a line of credit of $500,000 and a construction loan of $750,000 to be used for renovation and capital investment in its Edwards facility from Southern Bank. Both loans carry an interest rate of 4.75% on principal balance;
On August 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase for redemption of 443,431 shares of common stock for $75,385 or $0.17 per share in a privately negotiated transaction. The redemption has been completed and the shares of common stock cancelled.
Lance Baller, President and CEO, said, "During the third quarter, we were able to complete a number of actions all to the benefit of the Company: we completed the operations transfer of our Eastman facility out of receivership; this is a strong property that will become a great facility for the community, and for our bottom line. The previous operator had not been paying taxes nor rent, and we were able to secure the facility and its operations at a significant discount. The Company was please it was able to negotiate in a private transaction the repurchase of shares during the quarter and at a respectable price. After being 9 months behind on financials, we are currently up to date on all SEC filings of our quarterly reports. We look forward to the completion of the corporate rebranding effort and filing our annual report. We will continue to build out the management team in the coming months to ensure our managed growth. Unfortunately, similar to others in our industry, Covid-19 was a factor during the quarter, specifically at our Tulsa facilities which resulted in a lower than anticipated impact to our census and bottom line. We had a higher-than-normal amount of write offs of bad receivables from the transfer of operations in 2019. On the whole, we are very pleased with the new direction the company is moving towards, and I look forward to 2021 and the improvements we are beginning to deploy.”
SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Property and Equipment, Net
$
37,617,777
$
36,394,587
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,316,683
641,215
Restricted Cash
438,758
351,298
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,903,579
1,188,100
Investments in Debt Securities
24,387
24,387
Intangible Assets
-
15,258
Goodwill
1,076,908
379,479
Prepaid Expenses and Other
682,200
883,839
Total Assets
$
46,060,292
$
39,878,163
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Debt, Net of discount of $428,835 and $493,353, respectively
$
39,334,439
$
36,954,184
Debt – Related Parties, Net of discount of $4,213 and $0, respectively
1,120,787
1,025,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
3,403,398
1,241,573
Accounts Payable – Related Parties
9,900
32,156
Dividends Payable
7,500
7,500
Lease Security Deposit
250,000
251,100
Total Liabilities
44,126,024
39,511,513
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred Stock:
Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding
401,000
401,000
Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding
375,000
375,000
Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 26,971,094 and 27,441,040 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,348,554
1,372,052
Additional Paid-In Capital
10,344,542
10,385,417
Accumulated Deficit
(10,333,388
)
(11,962,220
)
Total Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity
2,135,708
571,249
Noncontrolling Interests
(201,440
)
(204,599
)
Total Equity
1,934,268
366,650
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
46,060,292
$
39,878,163
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Rental Revenue
$
1,628,904
$
2,789,220
$
484,299
$
963,645
Healthcare Revenue
13,673,323
2,089,386
5,835,862
1,025,458
Total Revenue
15,302,227
4,878,606
6,320,161
1,989,103
Expenses
General and Administrative
1,723,153
891,031
1,007,383
320,195
Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating
8,757,802
1,596,835
3,771,827
703,816
Provision for (Recovery of) Debts
229,799
-
(34,091
)
-
Acquisition Costs
209,946
6,771
181,292
6,771
Depreciation and Amortization
1,174,899
969,834
406,796
323,983
Total Expenses
12,095,599
3,464,471
5,333,207
1,354,765
Income from Operations
3,206,628
1,414,135
986,954
634,338
Other (Income) Expense
Gain on Warrant Liability
-
(2,785
)
-
(27
)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
(80,400
)
-
-
-
Gain on Sale of Investments
-
(1,069
)
-
-
Gain on Proceeds from Insurance Claim
-
(324,018
)
-
(53,754
)
Interest Income
(465
)
(26,248
)
(465
)
(19,245
)
Interest Expense
1,633,002
1,595,363
516,431
524,503
Total Other (Income) Expense
1,552,137
1,241,243
515,966
451,477
Net Income
1,654,491
172,892
470,988
182,861
Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(3,159
)
7,231
(4,311
)
1,221
Net Income Attributable to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.
1,651,332
180,123
466,677
184,082
Series D Preferred Dividends
(22,500
)
(22,500
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
1,628,832
$
157,623
$
459,177
$
176,582
Per Share Data:
Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: