Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Global Hemp Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHG   CA37953Y1043

GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.

(GHG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:49:14 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.0100 CAD   -.--%
01:29pGlobal Hemp : Announces Closing of 1st tranche of PP
PU
03/22Global Hemp Group Announces the Appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche to the Advisory Board as Its Chief Scientific Advisor
CI
03/21Global Hemp : adds Israel, the European Union and Morocco as Exclusive Global Licenses from Apollon Formularies, PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Hemp : Announces Closing of 1st tranche of PP

04/01/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC -- (March 31, 2023) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) announces that it has completed the first tranche of a non‐brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 2,600,000 units ("Units) at a price of $0.01 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $26,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 until March 31, 2026. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day, expiring on August 1, 2023.

The Company may close additional tranches of the Offering up to an additional amount of CDN$224,000.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is focused on developing and promoting hemp-based products that are sustainable, environmentally friendly, and have a positive impact on society. To further support and innovate, GHG has established a R&D Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. whose career has focused in the areas areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team will initially focus on development of Environmentally Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Cannabinoid Extraction from Hemp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Investor Relations

Tel: 778-726-2900

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://www.globalhempgroup.com﻿

Subscribe to the GHG YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtjFn9dOyHMxJee-_37MTrw

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalhempgrp

Follow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/hemp_global/

Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/Hemp_Global

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/18596421

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 17:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
01:29pGlobal Hemp : Announces Closing of 1st tranche of PP
PU
03/22Global Hemp Group Announces the Appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche to the Advisory Boa..
CI
03/21Global Hemp : adds Israel, the European Union and Morocco as Exclusive Global Licenses fro..
PU
03/20Global Hemp Group Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/20Global Hemp Group Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/08Global Hemp Group Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.75 million in funding
CI
03/01Global Hemp Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/22Global Hemp : Announces Cancellation of Options
PU
02/14Global Hemp Group Inc. Appointment of Arelio Useche and Veronique Laberge as Board of D..
CI
02/09Cse Bulletin : Reinstatement - Global Hemp Group Inc. (GHG, GHG.WT)
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,17 M -1,60 M -1,60 M
Net Debt 2022 2,89 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,56 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Hemp Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Barnhill President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Lu Chief Financial Officer
Victor M. Castaño Head- Global Research & Development Division
Paul T. Perrault Independent Director
Curtis R. Huber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.0.00%3
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-29.59%210
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-21.82%199
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-17.39%180
AYR WELLNESS INC.-45.73%46
FLORA GROWTH CORP.29.09%39
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer