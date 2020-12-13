Global Hemp : Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, BC -- (November 27) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) announces that it has received subscription agreements for a non-brokered private placement, consisting of 17,500,000 units ('Units') at a price of $0.015 per Unit for gross proceeds of $262,500 (the 'Private Placement'). The Company will look to complete the Private Placement to a maximum of $774,000 on or before December 18, 2020, after which time no further subscription agreements will be accepted at this price.

Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share' and collectively, the 'Common Shares') and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a 'Warrant' and collectively, the 'Warrants') of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period expiring on September 8, 2023. The warrants will be listed for trading on the CSE after the expiry of the hold period and will have identical terms to the 11,076,741 listed warrants of the Company currently outstanding and trading under the ticker symbol GHG.WT. In the event that the Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) at a volume weighted average price of $0.12 per share or more for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company. All securities issued are subject to a four-month plus a day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for development of the Company's project in Colorado and R&D Division in Mexico, as well as general working capital.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an amount of $12,750 of this tranche of the Private Placement, representing 4.8%.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.