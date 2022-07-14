Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Global Hemp Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GHG   CA37953Y1043

GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.

(GHG)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:30 2022-07-12 am EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
01:14aGLOBAL HEMP GROU : Global Hemp Group
PU
01:14aGLOBAL HEMP : Clarifies News Release Dated July 12, 2022
PU
07/13Global Hemp Group Inc. announced that it expects to receive $15 million in funding
CI
Global Hemp : Clarifies News Release Dated July 12, 2022

07/14/2022 | 01:14am EDT
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP CLARIFIES NEWS RELEASE DATED JULY 12, 2022

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC -- (April 22, 2022) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) wishes to clarify its news release dated July 12, 2022.

GHG wishes to specify that trading of its Common Shares will be halted until the Company receives shareholder approval by way of written consent or when the information circular is posted on SEDAR in contemplation of the meeting of shareholders of GHG, whichever route the Company decides to take to that effect.

Subscribe to the GHG YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtjFn9dOyHMxJee-_37MTrw

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalhempgrp

Follow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/hemp_global/

Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/Hemp_Global

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/18596421

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) ) is focused on a executing a multi-phased strategy to become a leader in the industrial hemp industry in the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The current phase of the strategy focuses on the development of "sustainable" and "green" value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant for multi-merchantable applications, as will be showcased at the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project in Hayden Colorado.

To further support and innovate the HAIZ, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Curt Huber, President

Tel: 778-726-2900

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://www.globalhempgroup.com﻿

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,04 M 3,89 M -
EV / Sales 2020 166x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Hemp Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Curtis R. Huber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Tang Chief Financial Officer
Victor M. Castaño Head-Research & Development Division
Jeffrey Kilpatrick Independent Director
Paul T. Perrault Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.-25.00%4
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-45.30%590
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-65.20%450
AYR WELLNESS INC.-66.51%346
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-37.39%334
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-61.01%51