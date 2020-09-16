Global Hemp : Forms Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Create a Sustainable Economic Zone in Northwest Colorado

Vancouver, British Columbia - (August 12, 2020) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into agreement to form an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to create a Sustainable Economic Zone in northwest Colorado with Western Sierra Resource Corporation ('WSRC') (OTC: WSRC). The Economic Zone will be vertically integrated and will generate multiple revenue streams for this 50/50 Partnership.

The Partnership will benefit from WSRC's extensive existing water infrastructure, that has been diligently developed over the last 15 years and currently valued at over US$40mil. The availability of these water resources is a key resource in developing this project and creating multiple revenue streams from its three operational segments - hemp cultivation, processing and sustainable construction.

The Partnership will also seek to grow through a series of acquisitions and accumulate long term real estate assets and look to further enhance their value through the expansion of water infrastructure. Significant job creation will be an addition benefit to the region. The project will maximize the beneficial use of the water through all aspects of the Sustainable Economic Zone.

Components of this zone will include; industrial hemp cultivation, primary processing, creation of hemp value-added products produced in a centralized area adjacent to the farming areas known as a Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ), and utilization of these value-added products in sustainable construction, with a special emphasis on affordable and environmentally friendly housing.

The hemp cultivation will focus on the production of hurd and fiber, which will be processed into value-added products in the HAIZ. Initially the HAIZ will focus on building materials that will then be used in the construction of affordable housing in Colorado. A by-product of the processing step is hemp fiber, which can be processed into additional value-added products or sold directly to the marketplace as an additional source of revenue.

Through partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, the Strategic Partnership will collaborate to build an industrial complex to fully and judiciously utilize 100% of the hemp plant with a strategic portfolio of forward-thinking companies that also believe in the disruptive potential of industrial hemp. This collaboration will form the basis of the HAIZ.

Curt Huber, President of Global Hemp stated, 'Since Global Hemp's inception, the Company's vision has always been about sustainability and collaboration, with a focus on the development of the industrial aspects of the hemp. The multiple applications of the hemp plant, notably in the building industry, will become the most significant over time. This project combines all of the Company's values into one project. We are looking forward to working with the Western Sierra team in the development of this project.'

Final definitive agreements and budgets for the project will be concluded over the next 60 days. The Company's initial funding commitment over the next 30 days is US$25,000.