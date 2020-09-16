Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Hemp Group Inc.    GHG   CA37953Y1043

GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.

(GHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Hemp : Forms Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Create a Sustainable Economic Zone in Northwest Colorado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:45pm EDT
Global Hemp Creates Sustainable Economic Zone
in Northwest Colorado

Vancouver, British Columbia - (August 12, 2020) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into agreement to form an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to create a Sustainable Economic Zone in northwest Colorado with Western Sierra Resource Corporation ('WSRC') (OTC: WSRC). The Economic Zone will be vertically integrated and will generate multiple revenue streams for this 50/50 Partnership.

The Partnership will benefit from WSRC's extensive existing water infrastructure, that has been diligently developed over the last 15 years and currently valued at over US$40mil. The availability of these water resources is a key resource in developing this project and creating multiple revenue streams from its three operational segments - hemp cultivation, processing and sustainable construction.

The Partnership will also seek to grow through a series of acquisitions and accumulate long term real estate assets and look to further enhance their value through the expansion of water infrastructure. Significant job creation will be an addition benefit to the region. The project will maximize the beneficial use of the water through all aspects of the Sustainable Economic Zone.

Components of this zone will include; industrial hemp cultivation, primary processing, creation of hemp value-added products produced in a centralized area adjacent to the farming areas known as a Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ), and utilization of these value-added products in sustainable construction, with a special emphasis on affordable and environmentally friendly housing.

The hemp cultivation will focus on the production of hurd and fiber, which will be processed into value-added products in the HAIZ. Initially the HAIZ will focus on building materials that will then be used in the construction of affordable housing in Colorado. A by-product of the processing step is hemp fiber, which can be processed into additional value-added products or sold directly to the marketplace as an additional source of revenue.

Through partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, the Strategic Partnership will collaborate to build an industrial complex to fully and judiciously utilize 100% of the hemp plant with a strategic portfolio of forward-thinking companies that also believe in the disruptive potential of industrial hemp. This collaboration will form the basis of the HAIZ.

Curt Huber, President of Global Hemp stated, 'Since Global Hemp's inception, the Company's vision has always been about sustainability and collaboration, with a focus on the development of the industrial aspects of the hemp. The multiple applications of the hemp plant, notably in the building industry, will become the most significant over time. This project combines all of the Company's values into one project. We are looking forward to working with the Western Sierra team in the development of this project.'

Final definitive agreements and budgets for the project will be concluded over the next 60 days. The Company's initial funding commitment over the next 30 days is US$25,000.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBG & CBD) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Tel: 424-354-2998

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://www.globalhempgroup.com﻿

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
03:45pGLOBAL HEMP : Forms Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Create a Sustainable Econ..
PU
09/04GLOBAL HEMP : IIROC Trading Halt - GHG.RT
AQ
09/01CSE BULLETIN : Expiry - Global Hemp Group Inc. - Rights (GHG.RT)
NE
08/13GLOBAL HEMP : IIROC Trade Resumption - GHG.RT
AQ
08/12GLOBAL HEMP : Announces Halt and Resumption of Rights
PU
08/11GLOBAL HEMP : IIROC Trading Halt - GHG.RT
AQ
08/07CSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Global Hemp Group Inc.- Rights (GHG.RT)
NE
08/04GLOBAL HEMP : Rights Certificate (specimen)
PU
08/04GLOBAL HEMP : Rights Offering Notice pursuant to National Instrument 45-106
PU
08/04GLOBAL HEMP : Rights Offering Circular
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2019 -2,67 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2019 0,46 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,76 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 096x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Hemp Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis R. Huber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Tang Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Kilpatrick Independent Director
Paul T. Perrault Independent Director
Michel Lebeuf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.-20.00%3
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.33.70%5 078
BALCHEM CORPORATION-5.71%3 109
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-20.71%2 156
MEDIFAST, INC.60.86%2 064
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.49.36%1 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group