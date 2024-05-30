Vancouver, BC -- (May 29, 2024) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG0) announces that further to its news release of January 16, 2024 and January 26, 2024 regarding the Company's non‐brokered private placement, the Company has increased the size of this offering from a total of 8,900,000 units (each a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $445,000 (the "Offering"), to 12,000,000 units at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share, exercisable until January 15, 2027. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. It is anticipated that this placement will close in multiple tranches, with the first tranche of $67,500 for 1,350,000 Units having been closed on January 26, 2024, and having a balance of $532,500 remaining available for subscription. No insider will participate in the Offering.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG0) is currently focused on two key business segments - Industrial Hemp and Health & Wellness (Biopharma).

The Industrial Hemp division's primary focus lies in the environmental uses of hemp for construction and hemp for sustainable bio-energy sources, both contributing to a carbon-negative footprint. Our R&D team is engaged in developing Intellectual Property that can be patented and implemented within our projects and beyond. The Industrial Hemp division's primary focus lies in the environmental uses of hemp for construction and hemp for sustainable bio-energy sources, both contributing to a carbon-negative footprint. The Health and Wellness Division is focused on the acquisition of exclusive licensing of patents and IP. GHG acquired exclusive rights to key patents and IP of Apollon Formularies plc., a UK-based international pharmaceutical company whose formulations and patents specialize in developing cancer treatments from natural biologics, including cannabinoids and functional mushrooms.

These strategic alliances form the basis for the commercialization of promising independently pre-clinically tested formulations, underscoring our commitment to cutting-edge innovation in the commercial biopharma sector.

