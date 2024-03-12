Vancouver, BC -- (March 12, 2024) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE: GHG / FRANKFURT: GHG0) provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 30, 2024. The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 30, 2024. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company Confirms that as of today it continues to work earnestly with its auditor team at DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants to complete the audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period which were required to be filed on or before January 29, 2023.

As previously stated, subject to current conditions remaining the same, the Company remains confident in its ability to complete the 2023 Filings by March 29, 2024 and will use its best efforts to complete the process within the timeline indicated.

The MCTO remains in effect until the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC's Executive Director has revoked the MCTO. The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

