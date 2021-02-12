Log in
Global Hemp : Joins the U.S. Hemp Building Association.

02/12/2021

02/12/2021 | 03:07pm EST
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP JOINS THE U.S. HEMP BUILDING ASSOCIATION

Vancouver, BC -- (February 8, 2021) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the U.S. Hemp Building Association ('USHBA'). As the Company proceeds with the development of its Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone ('HAIZ') the ability to access a resource such as the USHBA and other industry professionals will be of great benefit. The Colorado HAIZ will be developed under the banner of Innovative Hemp Technologies ('IHT'). IHT's core objective; to develop 'green' and 'affordable' homes in a Planned Unit Development ('PUD') utilizing hemp-based construction materials to meet historical pent-up demand in the area, which will include development of large scale irrigation and cultivation of industrial hemp, and the manufacture of hemp-based construction products and textiles. This will significantly expand real estate and existing water rights and infrastructure assets, while generating multiple revenue streams for the Company.

The U.S. Hemp Building Association

The mission of the U.S. Hemp Building Association is to support and advocate for hemp building professionals, hemp building projects and hemp building materials in the United States. Through initiatives that focus on forwarding the acceptance of hemp into building codes, creating educational material, and gathering information about current products, buildings utilizing hemp, and supply chain options, they endeavour to provide the industry the tools it needs to flourish. 'Together we can change the world'.

With the world filled with concerns over health and environmental issues, hemp building products provide a solution to both. The use of chemicals in our buildings have increased as we try to improve their fire resistance and thermal performance. This has increased the prevalence of Sick Building Syndrome caused by the exposure to these toxins. Hemp materials can replace the use of these chemical laden products and improve the health of people living in them.

The construction industry has one of the largest carbon footprints of any industry. As the world continues to focus on ways to lower their negative impact on the environment, the construction industry will require an overhaul. Hemp building materials trap carbon absorbed by the plant during the growing process into the building sequestering them for the life of the structure. Houses built using locally sourced hemp that are constructed with hempcrete can be carbon negative. The positive impact of using hemp in building materials is clear, and it is our objective to make it commonly understood.

Jacob Waddell, President of the USHBA stated, 'The future will demand improvements in our construction practices to create a sustainable industry. Hemp is our opportunity to improve the health of our families and our world by building smarter. Please join the USHBA in making healthy hemp homes a reality.'

To find out more about membership in the USHBA, click on this link USHBA Membership Plans .

The Company would also like to announce that it has entered into a 6 month marketing and consulting contract with North Equities Corp., ('North Equities') of Toronto. North Equities specializes in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the company's news as well as generating accessible content showcasing Global Hemp Group and its initiatives. Through its marketing capabilities on various social media platforms, its intended purpose is to widen the communication outreach while providing up-to-date information about GHG to a much larger audience. As compensation, the Corporation has issued North Equities 1,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.07 CDN per Common Share. All Common Shares issued to North Equities have been placed under a 6 month hold period.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The current phase of the strategy focuses on the development of 'sustainable' and 'green' value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant, as envisioned in the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project. In addition, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented and implemented in the hemp and/or building industry, and in particular at Company's Colorado HAIZ. The Division will be headed by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Tel: 424-354-2998

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://www.globalhempgroup.com﻿

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Global Hemp Group Inc

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 20:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
