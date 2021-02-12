Global Hemp : Joins the U.S. Hemp Building Association.

Vancouver, BC -- (February 8, 2021) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the U.S. Hemp Building Association ('USHBA'). As the Company proceeds with the development of its Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone ('HAIZ') the ability to access a resource such as the USHBA and other industry professionals will be of great benefit. The Colorado HAIZ will be developed under the banner of Innovative Hemp Technologies ('IHT'). IHT's core objective; to develop 'green' and 'affordable' homes in a Planned Unit Development ('PUD') utilizing hemp-based construction materials to meet historical pent-up demand in the area, which will include development of large scale irrigation and cultivation of industrial hemp, and the manufacture of hemp-based construction products and textiles. This will significantly expand real estate and existing water rights and infrastructure assets, while generating multiple revenue streams for the Company.

The U.S. Hemp Building Association

The mission of the U.S. Hemp Building Association is to support and advocate for hemp building professionals, hemp building projects and hemp building materials in the United States. Through initiatives that focus on forwarding the acceptance of hemp into building codes, creating educational material, and gathering information about current products, buildings utilizing hemp, and supply chain options, they endeavour to provide the industry the tools it needs to flourish. 'Together we can change the world'.

With the world filled with concerns over health and environmental issues, hemp building products provide a solution to both. The use of chemicals in our buildings have increased as we try to improve their fire resistance and thermal performance. This has increased the prevalence of Sick Building Syndrome caused by the exposure to these toxins. Hemp materials can replace the use of these chemical laden products and improve the health of people living in them.

The construction industry has one of the largest carbon footprints of any industry. As the world continues to focus on ways to lower their negative impact on the environment, the construction industry will require an overhaul. Hemp building materials trap carbon absorbed by the plant during the growing process into the building sequestering them for the life of the structure. Houses built using locally sourced hemp that are constructed with hempcrete can be carbon negative. The positive impact of using hemp in building materials is clear, and it is our objective to make it commonly understood.

Jacob Waddell, President of the USHBA stated, 'The future will demand improvements in our construction practices to create a sustainable industry. Hemp is our opportunity to improve the health of our families and our world by building smarter. Please join the USHBA in making healthy hemp homes a reality.'

To find out more about membership in the USHBA, click on this link USHBA Membership Plans .

The Company would also like to announce that it has entered into a 6 month marketing and consulting contract with North Equities Corp., ('North Equities') of Toronto. North Equities specializes in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the company's news as well as generating accessible content showcasing Global Hemp Group and its initiatives. Through its marketing capabilities on various social media platforms, its intended purpose is to widen the communication outreach while providing up-to-date information about GHG to a much larger audience. As compensation, the Corporation has issued North Equities 1,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.07 CDN per Common Share. All Common Shares issued to North Equities have been placed under a 6 month hold period.