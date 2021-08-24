Global Hemp : Signs a Collaboration Agreement with the National University of Mexico (UNAM)

Vancouver, BC -- (AUG 23, 2021) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is pleased toannounce that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement with the National University of Mexico (Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico [UNAM]), one of the leading Spanish-speaking universities of the World and the most prestigious Latin American educational institution.

This agreement, No. 58327-358-30-IV-21, which is the first of its kind signed by UNAM, which has thousands of Agreements with universities and companies all over the planet, includes research, teaching and technological development in all the aspects related to hemp growth and its practical use. Through this agreement, GHG opens a unique venue for its operation in Latin America, given the leadership and regional influence of UNAM, which has facilities in every of the 32 States of Mexico as well as in San Antonio TX, Tucson AZ, Los Angeles CA, Seattle WA, Chicago IL, Boston MA, San Jose Costa Rica, Buenos Aires Argentina, London UK, Madrid Spain, Paris France, Berlin Germany, Johannesburg South Africa and Beijing China. Also, research at UNAM is one of the most active and prestigious in Latin America and encompasses Biology, Genomics, Physics, Engineering and all areas necessary to strengthen the Research and Development efforts of GHG.

Research and Development - an Integral Part of GHG's Overall Strategy

It is commonly accepted that more than 25,000 products can be made of hemp. While that is generally true, few such products have reached beyond niche markets, and this is particularly true of products made of hemp straw (the industrial applications). The 80-year ban on hemp cultivation left an open field to competing products, particularly from fossil fuels, often at an environmental cost that we are now observing.

A revival of the certain industries has been observed in a number of countries where the moratorium was lifted earlier and the crop was allowed to flourish, such as hempcrete construction in Europe, and the hemp textile industry in China. Hempcrete blocks and prefab panels are making timid beginnings in the building industry, but this is held back by costs and regulatory issues. Progress of hemp fibre usage in textiles and in composite materials is hampered by costs and technological issues that limit large scale market development.

To fully exploit the beneficial aspects of hemp production and manufacturing, significant R&D efforts worldwide are required for the development of new processes and new products. GHG is committed to invest in R&D in both Mexico and Colorado to improve its block-making and processes for building materials such as binding materials for hempcrete, or in new products to fully utilize the hurd and fibre that comes out of the decortication process. Intellectual Property created through the R&D Division will not only be utilized at the Company's projects, but the goal is to create patented technology that Global Hemp is able to widely market.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) ) is focused on a executing a multi-phased strategy of becoming a leader in the development and promotion of the industrial hemp technology industry in the United States and beyond. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The current phase of the strategy focuses on the development of 'sustainable' and 'green' value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant for multi-merchantable applications, as will be showcased in the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project.

To further support and innovate the HAIZ, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.