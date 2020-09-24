Global Hemp : Welcomes Prof. Victor Castaño, PH.D. as a Key Scientific Advisor and Head of the Company's Newly Created R&D Division

Vancouver, British Columbia - (September 16, 2020) -- GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ('GHG' or the 'Company') (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) wishes to provide an update on its joint venture hemp project in Scio Oregon.
Impact of Oregon Wildfires on the Scio Oregon Hemp Project -While the farm is not currently in danger of fire damage, the resulting air quality, smoke and ash from the wildfires in the region has damaged the CBG hemp crop that is presently being grown in the greenhouses and in the field. It has been determined that the plants will need to be replanted after the danger of fire has passed in order to have a marketable crop this year.
Results of recent Rights Offering - The Rights Offering raised total gross proceeds of $221,534.82, for the subscription of 11,076,741 units, resulting in the issuance of 11,076,741 free trading common shares and 11,076,741 thirty-six month share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.05. In the event that the Company's common shares trade on the CSE (or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) at a volume weighted average price of $0.12 per share or more for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.
Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBG & CBD) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.
