Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Hemp Group Inc.    GHG   CA37953Y1043

GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.

(GHG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/09 03:59:16 pm
0.055 CAD   -8.33%
02:09pGLOBAL HEMP  : Curt Dives Into the Future of Global Hemp Group and Hemp Industry
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP GROU  : Global Hemp Group
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP  : Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Hemp : Curt Dives Into the Future of Global Hemp Group and Hemp Industry

04/11/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this brief interview, Curt Huber, CEO and President of Global Hemp Group dives into the future of Global Hemp Group and sheds light on where it is headed right now in the aspect of industrial hemp. Have a watch as Michael Whitlatch, Creative Director of North Equities, interviews Curt.

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
02:09pGLOBAL HEMP  : Curt Dives Into the Future of Global Hemp Group and Hemp Industry
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP GROU  : Global Hemp Group
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP  : Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Successfully Concludes "Conditions Precedent" Under Definitive Ag..
AQ
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Joins the u.s. hemp building association
PU
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Concludes Agreement to Closing a Transaction That Will Pave the W..
PU
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Signs Research Collaboration Agreement with Aramat Queretaro, a L..
PU
03/01GLOBAL HEMP  : Financial Statements - December 31, 2020
PU
02/26GLOBAL HEMP  : Joins the U.S. Hemp Building Association
PU
02/26GLOBAL HEMP  : (AUDIO ENHANCED) Global Hemp Group Signs Research Collaboration A..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,27 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net Debt 2020 0,81 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 3 096x
EV / Sales 2020 166x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Hemp Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Curtis R. Huber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Tang Chief Financial Officer
Victor M. Castaño Head-Research & Development Division
Jeffrey Kilpatrick Independent Director
Paul T. Perrault Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.120.00%12
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-2.20%1 840
AYR WELLNESS INC.15.60%1 473
CANSORTIUM INC.11.84%185
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-4.70%152
CANN GROUP LIMITED-6.78%116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ