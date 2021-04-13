Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Hemp Group Inc.    GHG   CA37953Y1043

GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.

(GHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockhouse Features Global Hemp Group's Article “Hemp: The Sustainable Solution for a Greener Future”.

04/13/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HEMP: The Sustainable Solution for a Greener Future

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The current phase of the strategy focuses on the development of 'sustainable' and 'green' value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant, as envisioned in the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project. In addition, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented and implemented in the hemp and/or building industry, and in particular at Company's Colorado HAIZ. The Division will be headed by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Tel: 424-354-2998

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://www.globalhempgroup.com﻿

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Subscribe

Sign up with your email address to receive news and updates.

Email Address
Sign Up

We respect your privacy.

Thank you for signing up. Please check your inbox to confirm your subscription. Kindly check your spam box in case that you don't have the confirmation in your main box.

Please add us (info@globalhempgroup.com) to your contact list. We are pleased to welcome you.

Global Hemp Group Inc

Disclaimer

Global Hemp Group Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
09:54aSTOCKHOUSE FEATURES GLOBAL HEMP GROU : The Sustainable Solution for a Greener Fu..
PU
04/11GLOBAL HEMP  : Curt Dives Into the Future of Global Hemp Group and Hemp Industry
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP GROU  : Global Hemp Group
PU
03/09GLOBAL HEMP  : Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Successfully Concludes "Conditions Precedent" Under Definitive Ag..
AQ
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Joins the u.s. hemp building association
PU
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Concludes Agreement to Closing a Transaction That Will Pave the W..
PU
03/05GLOBAL HEMP  : Signs Research Collaboration Agreement with Aramat Queretaro, a L..
PU
03/01GLOBAL HEMP  : Financial Statements - December 31, 2020
PU
02/26GLOBAL HEMP  : Joins the U.S. Hemp Building Association
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,27 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net Debt 2020 0,81 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 10,8 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 3 096x
EV / Sales 2020 166x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Hemp Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Curtis R. Huber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Tang Chief Financial Officer
Victor M. Castaño Head-Research & Development Division
Jeffrey Kilpatrick Independent Director
Paul T. Perrault Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC.100.00%12
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-2.46%1 841
AYR WELLNESS INC.15.70%1 473
CANSORTIUM INC.10.53%185
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-8.84%152
CANN GROUP LIMITED-6.78%117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ