Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Indemnity Group, LLC    GBLI

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to Global Indemnity Group, LLC; Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb” to the newly created Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Global Indemnity) (Delaware) [NASDAQ: GBLI], which has replaced Global Indemnity Limited (Cayman Island) as the ultimate parent of its U.S. subsidiaries. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (ratings) is stable. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the U.S. operating subsidiaries of Global Indemnity. (See below for complete list of companies).

AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term IR of “bbb-” on the $130 million 7.875% subordinated notes due 2047, as well as the indicative Long-Term IRs on its shelf registration of “bbb” on senior unsecured debt, “bbb-” on subordinated debt and “bb+” on the preferred stock of Global Indemnity Limited, now guaranteed by Global Indemnity. The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings reflect Global Indemnity’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

In late August 2020, Global Indemnity Limited and its Bermuda subsidiary, Global Indemnity Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Global Indemnity Re) re-domiciled to the United States. On Aug. 26, 2020, Global Indemnity Re was merged into its subsidiary, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, and as a consequence, AM Best has withdrawn the FSR of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICR of “a” of Global Indemnity Re. On Aug. 28, 2020, Global Indemnity, through a merger transaction, replaced Global Indemnity Limited as the publicly listed parent company of its subsidiaries.

The organization’s re-domiciling to the United States simplifies and streamlines Global Indemnity’s organizational, statutory and regulatory structure, which is expected to result in inter-company efficiencies and long-term administrative cost savings.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the subsidiaries of Global Indemnity Group, LLC:

  • American Reliable Insurance Company
  • Diamond State Insurance Company
  • Penn-America Insurance Company
  • Penn-Patriot Insurance Company
  • Penn-Star Insurance Company
  • United National Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
05:44pAM BEST : Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to Global Indemnity Group, LLC; Affirms C..
BU
09/14GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14GLOBAL INDEMNITY LLC : Group Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/14Global Indemnity Group Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/28Global Indemnity Completes Redomestication to the United States
GL
07/15GBLI Holdings, LLC to Redeem 7.75% Subordinated Notes due 2045
GL
06/23Global Indemnity Limited Announces Proposed Redomestication to the United Sta..
GL
06/22GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08Global Indemnity Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/29Global Indemnity Limited to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 604 M - -
Net income 2019 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2019 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,07x
Yield 2019 3,37%
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Duration : Period :
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group