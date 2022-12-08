Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Indemnity Group, LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:52 2022-12-08 pm EST
24.99 USD   -1.15%
05:12pGlobal Indemnity Group, Llc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pGlobal Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution
BU
11/28Global Indemnity Group, Llc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution

12/08/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2022.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s four primary business units are:

  • Small to Middle Market Commercial Business
  • Commercial Specialty Business
  • Programs
  • Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
05:12pGlobal Indemnity Group, Llc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pGlobal Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution
BU
11/28Global Indemnity Group, Llc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/21Global Indemnity Group, Llc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/09GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/08Sector Update: Financial Stocks Back Away from Earlier Gains
MT
11/08Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still Gaining on Tuesday
MT
11/08Sector Update: Financial
MT
11/08Transcript : Global Indemnity Group, LLC, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (GBLI) GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC Reports Q3 EPS $0.35
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 628 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Duration : Period :
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 25,28 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. McGeehan CFO, EVP-Finance & Operations
Saul A. Fox Chairman
Alan Hirst Chief Information Officer
Seth J. Gersch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC0.60%369
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.09%46 087
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.21%44 069
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.65%41 245
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.76%34 506
SAMPO OYJ10.28%26 317