    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:11:54 2023-04-19 pm EDT
27.65 USD   -0.18%
04:31pGlobal Indemnity Group, LLC First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release & Conference Call
BU
03/23GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Global Indemnity Group, LLC First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release & Conference Call

04/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

GBLI will hold an earnings call to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The earnings call will be webcast on GBLI’s website at www.gbli.com. Investors and analysts interested in asking representatives of GBLI’s management questions regarding first quarter 2023 results may do so by dialing +1 (888) 440-4502 or by submitting written questions through the webcast.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Continuing Lines segments are Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Exited Lines segment is comprised of business which the Company has decided it will no longer write.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 593 M - -
Net income 2023 35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 55,2%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. McGeehan CFO, EVP-Finance & Operations
Saul A. Fox Chairman
Alan Hirst Chief Information Officer
Seth J. Gersch Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC18.83%378
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.65%39 727
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-17.05%38 488
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.90%38 477
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.83%30 038
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.15.08%26 758
