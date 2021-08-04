Log in
    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/04/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to shareholders of $11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net loss available to shareholders of ($7.0) million for the corresponding period in 2020. Adjusted operating income was $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $17.5 million for the corresponding period in 2020, which period included a $19.9 million release of prior year reserves as compared to a $2.1 million increase in prior year reserves in the current period. Gross Written Premiums increased 5.8% to $338.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, including 9.4% growth in the Company’s core Commercial Specialty business segment. Gross Written Premiums of $338.8 million is the highest in any six month period since the Company became publicly traded.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
         
Gross Written Premiums $175.2  $164.5  $338.8  $320.3 
Net Written Premiums $160.7  $147.3  $308.3  $286.4 
         
Net income (loss) available to shareholders $6.3  $37.6  $11.7  $(7.0)
Net income (loss) available to shareholders per share $0.43  $2.61  $0.80  $(0.49)
         
Adjusted operating income $2.7  $7.5  $4.0  $17.5 
Adjusted operating income per share $0.18  $0.52  $0.28  $1.22 
         
Combined ratio analysis:        
Loss ratio  60.9%  47.4%  62.0%  50.6%
Expense ratio  38.3%  37.8%  38.2%  38.4%
Combined ratio  99.2%  85.2%  100.2%  89.0%
                 


 As of
June 30,
2021		  As of
March 31,
2021		  As of
December 31,
2020
        
Book value per share (1)$48.79  $48.00  $49.62 
Shareholders’ equity (2)$709.6  $696.5  $718.3 
Cash and invested assets (3)$1,476.2  $1,429.3  $1,449.9 
 
(1) Net of cumulative Company distributions/dividends to common shareholders totaling $3.50 per share, $3.25 per share, and $3.00 per share as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Shareholders’ equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares.
(3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased).

Selected Financial Data for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

  • Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 6.5% and 9.1%, respectively.
  • Underwriting income – $1.8 million in 2021 compared to $21.7 million in 2020. Excluding prior year loss development, underwriting income increased to $7.3 million in 2021 from $2.4 million in 2020 due to lower property catastrophe losses partially offset by higher severity on casualty and non-catastrophe property claims. 2020 included a reduction of overall prior accident year loss reserves of $19.3 million. 2021 included strengthening of prior accident year loss reserves of $5.5 million primarily due to an increase in severity from a 2018 Hurricane Michael claim.
  • Investment income (loss) – $10.6 million in 2021 compared to ($2.4) million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased returns from alternative investments partially offset by a decrease in yield within the fixed maturities portfolio.
  • Realized gains – $3.8 million in 2021 compared to $38.5 million in 2020. Realized gains in the 2nd quarter of 2020 reflected a recovery related to the changes in fair value on equity securities previously impacted by the disruption in the global financial markets as a result of COVID-19.
  • Tax expense - $0.8 million in 2021 compared to $7.0 million in 2020.

Selected Financial Data for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

  • Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 5.8% and 7.7%, respectively.
  • Underwriting income – $0.3 million in 2021 compared to $32.3 million in 2020. Excluding prior year loss development, underwriting income decreased to $2.4 million in 2021 from $12.4 million in 2020 due to higher severity on casualty and non-catastrophe property claims partially offset by lower property catastrophe losses.     2020 included a reduction of overall prior accident year loss reserves of $19.9 million. 2021 included reserve strengthening of $2.1 million primarily due to an increase of approximately $8 million from a 2018 Hurricane Michael claim.
  • Investment income – $20.5 million in 2021 compared to $7.8 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased returns from alternative investments offset by a decrease in yield within the fixed maturities portfolio.
  • Realized gains/(loss) – $7.7 million in 2021 compared to ($29.7) million in 2020. Realized losses in 2020 were primarily due to the impact of changes in fair value on equity securities and derivatives due to disruption in the global financial markets experienced during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of COVID-19.
  • Tax expense/(benefit) - $0.6 million in 2021 compared to ($5.0) million in 2020.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty

  • Specialty Property

  • Farm, Ranch & Stable

  • Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Combined Ratio for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020        

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 99.2% (Loss Ratio 60.9% and Expense Ratio 38.3%) as compared to 85.2% (Loss Ratio 47.4% and Expense Ratio 37.8%) for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • The Company’s accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 6.8 points to 58.9% in 2021 from 52.1% in 2020 primarily due to higher claim frequency.

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio improved by 11.3 points to 55.6% in 2021 from 66.9% in 2020 primarily due to lower catastrophe claim frequency and severity within Insurance Operations partially offset by higher claim severity of non-catastrophe property claims.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 100.2% (Loss Ratio 62.0% and Expense Ratio 38.2%) as compared to 89.0% (Loss Ratio 50.6% and Expense Ratio 38.4%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

  • The Company’s accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 2.6 points to 58.3% in 2021 from 55.7% in 2020 primarily due to higher claim frequency.

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio increased by 5.1 points to 63.9% in 2021 from 58.8% in 2020 primarily due to higher claim severity for non-catastrophe property claims within Insurance Operations partially offset by lower catastrophe claim frequency and severity.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Gross Written and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums
  2021  2020 %
Change		  2021  2020 %
Change
Commercial Specialty$96,680 $87,297 10.7% $88,332 $77,880 13.4%
Specialty Property 33,013  37,978 (13.1%)  29,749  33,075 (10.1%)
Farm, Ranch & Stable 20,851  23,222 (10.2%)  17,880  20,257 (11.7%)
Reinsurance Operations 24,692  16,052 53.8%  24,692  16,052 53.8%
Total$175,236 $164,549 6.5% $160,653 $147,264 9.1%
                  


 Six Months Ended June 30,
 Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums
  2021  2020 %
Change		  2021  2020 %
Change
Commercial Specialty$184,012 $168,128 9.4% $166,847 $150,363 11.0%
Specialty Property 66,371  73,221 (9.4%)  59,448  63,082 (5.8%)
Farm, Ranch & Stable 41,853  45,355 (7.7%)  35,483  39,362 (9.9%)
Reinsurance Operations 46,558  33,569 38.7%  46,558  33,569 38.7%
Total$338,794 $320,273 5.8% $308,336 $286,376 7.7%
                  

Commercial Specialty: Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 10.7% and 13.4%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 9.4% and 11.0%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The growth in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily driven by organic growth in the Company’s excess and surplus lines business from existing agents, increased pricing, and several new programs partially offset by actions taken to reduce risk and increase profitability within Property Brokerage.  

Specialty Property: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased by 13.1% and 10.1%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 9.4% and 5.8%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decreases are primarily due to a continued reduction of both catastrophe-exposed business and business not providing an adequate return on capital.

Farm, Ranch & Stable: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased by 10.2% and 11.7%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 7.7% and 9.9%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily due to an effort to reduce exposure in catastrophe prone areas to improve overall profitability.

Reinsurance Operations:   Gross written premiums and net written premiums both increased 53.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. Gross written premiums and net written premiums both increased 38.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The growth was primarily organic growth of an existing casualty treaty and the assumption of three smaller casualty treaties.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                                

 For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
Gross written premiums$175,236  $164,549  $338,794  $320,273 
        
Net written premiums$160,653  $147,264  $308,336  $286,376 
        
Net earned premiums$149,408  $141,847  $293,108  $286,315 
Net investment income (loss) 10,633   (2,359)  20,469   7,770 
Net realized investment gains (losses) 3,833   38,507   7,652   (29,655)
Other income 521   766   898   931 
Total revenues 164,395   178,761   322,127   265,361 
        
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 90,938   67,297   181,721   144,944 
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 57,213   53,578   111,977   109,990 
Corporate and other operating expenses 6,329   8,618   10,605   12,841 
Interest expense 2,696   4,712   5,291   9,577 
Income (loss) before income taxes 7,219   44,556   12,533   (11,991)
Income tax expense (benefit) 844   7,005   641   (4,964)
Net income (loss)     6,375   37,551       11,892   (7,027)
        
Less: Preferred stock distributions 110   -   220   - 
        
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$6,265  $37,551  $11,672  $(7,027)
        
Per share data:       
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders       
Basic$0.43  $2.63  $0.81  ($0.49)
Diluted (1)$0.43  $2.61  $0.80  ($0.49)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 14,412   14,276   14,397   14,263 
Diluted (1) 14,682   14,389   14,651   14,263 
        
Cash dividends/distributions declared per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.50  $0.50 
        
Combined ratio analysis: (2)       
Loss ratio 60.9%  47.4%  62.0%  50.6%
Expense ratio 38.3%  37.8%  38.2%  38.4%
Combined ratio 99.2%  85.2%  100.2%  89.0%
                

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, weighted-average number of shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for the period.
(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021		 December 31, 2020
Fixed Maturities:    
 Available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2021 - $1,150,603 and 2020 - $1,149,009; net
of allowance for expected credit losses of: $0 in 2021 and 2020)		 $1,174,097  $1,191,186 
Equity securities, at fair value  90,669   98,990 
Other invested assets  166,003   97,018 
 Total investments  1,430,769   1,387,194 
     
Cash and cash equivalents  49,105   67,359 
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of        
$2,822 at June 30, 2021 and $2,900 at December 31, 2020  123,932   109,431 
Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of         
$8,992 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020  90,247   88,708 
Funds held by ceding insurers  33,793   45,480 
Deferred federal income taxes  37,169   34,265 
Deferred acquisition costs  69,061   65,195 
Intangible assets  20,698   20,962 
Goodwill  6,521   6,521 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  15,141   12,881 
Lease right of use assets  19,979   21,077 
Other assets  40,902   45,835 
 Total assets $1,937,317  $1,904,908 
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $697,618  $662,811 
Unearned premiums  308,984   291,495 
Ceded balances payable  14,339   8,943 
Payable for securities purchased  3,707   4,667 
Contingent commissions  6,420   10,832 
Debt  126,359   126,288 
Lease liabilities  21,566   22,950 
Other liabilities  48,759   58,598 
 Total liabilities  1,227,752   1,186,584 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value;         
100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000        
and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 and        
$1,000 per share, respectively  4,000   4,000 
Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares authorized;         
class A common shares issued: 10,532,270 and 10,263,722,        
respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 10,515,177 and        
10,263,722, respectively; class B common shares issued and        
outstanding: 3,947,206 and 4,133,366, respectively  -   - 
Additional paid-in capital (1)  447,804   445,051 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes  18,968   34,308 
Retained earnings (1)  239,272   234,965 
Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 17,093 and 0 shares, respectively  (479)  - 
 Total shareholders’ equity  709,565   718,324 
     
 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,937,317  $1,904,908 
          

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Retained earnings are also net of $51 million and $43 million of cumulative historic Company dividends/distributions to shareholders as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
(Dollars in millions)

  Market Value as of
  (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021		 December 31, 2020
     
Fixed maturities $1,174.1  $1,191.2 
Cash and cash equivalents  49.1   67.4 
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents  1,223.2   1,258.6 
Equities and other invested assets  256.7   196.0 
Total cash and invested assets, gross  1,479.9   1,454.6 
Payable for securities purchased  (3.7)  (4.7)
Total cash and invested assets, net $1,476.2  $1,449.9 
         


 Total Investment Return (1)
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited)		 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited)
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
        
Net investment income (loss)$10.6  $(2.4) $20.4  $7.8 
        
Net realized investment gains (losses) 3.8   38.5   7.7   (29.7)
Net unrealized investment (losses) 11.3   26.3   (18.9)  22.2 
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 15.1   64.8   (11.2)  (7.5)
        
Total net investment income and gains$25.7  $62.4  $9.2  $0.3 
        
Average total cash and invested assets$1,452.8  $1,592.0  $1,463.0  $1,620.2 
        
Total investment return % 1.8%  3.9%  0.6%  0.0%
                

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

 For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
        
Adjusted operating income, net of tax $ 2,702  $ 7,480  $ 4,045  $ 17,529 
Adjustments:       
Net realized investment gains (losses) 3,563   30,071   7,627   (24,556)
        
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$ 6,265  $ 37,551  $ 11,672  $ (7,027)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 14,412   14,276   14,397   14,263 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 14,682   14,389   14,651   14,409 
        
Adjusted operating income per share – basic $ 0.19  $ 0.52  $ 0.28  $ 1.23 
        
Adjusted operating income per share – diluted $ 0.18  $ 0.52  $ 0.28  $ 1.22 
                

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

Contact:Media
Stephen W. Ries
Head of Investor Relations
(610) 668-3270        
sries@global-indemnity.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
