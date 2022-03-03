Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Indemnity Group, LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Indemnity LLC : Announces Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K

03/03/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, (March 3, 2022) - Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) ("GBLI"), ) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on March 31, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2022.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC's four primary segments are:

Commercial Specialty

Specialty Property

Farm, Ranch, & Stable

Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including, COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Disclaimer

Global Indemnity Group LLC published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
05:44pGLOBAL INDEMNITY LLC : Announces Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pGLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pGLOBAL INDEMNITY LLC : Announces Quarterly Distribution    read more...
PU
04:55pGlobal Indemnity Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable March 31 to Shareho..
MT
02/21GLOBAL INDEMNITY LLC : 2021 Earnings Release & Conference Call    read more...
PU
02/15GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Global Indemnity Group, Llc Appoints James R. Holt as Board of Director, Member of the ..
CI
01/27GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Resignation of Jason B. Hurwitz as Director
CI
01/05GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 583 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 98,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 3,50%
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Duration : Period :
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,28 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Managers and Directors
David S. Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. McGeehan CFO, EVP-Finance & Operations
Saul A. Fox Chairman
Reiner R. Mauer Chief Operating Officer
Joseph W. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC3.58%377
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.35%49 733
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.03%41 944
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.69%37 035
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.88%34 482
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.25%25 203