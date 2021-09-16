Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Global Indemnity Group, LLC
  News
  Summary
    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
  Report
Global Indemnity LLC : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release & Conference Call

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) ('GBLI'), announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings before market open on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

GBLI will hold an earnings call to discuss third quarter results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The earnings call will be webcast on GBLI's website at www.gbli.com.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC's four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty
  • Specialty Property
  • Farm, Ranch, & Stable
  • Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including, COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact:Media
Stephen W. Ries
Head of Investor Relations
(610) 668-3270
sries@global-indemnity.com

SOURCE: Global Indemnity Group, LLC

Disclaimer

Global Indemnity Group LLC published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
