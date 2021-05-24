Log in
    GBLI   US37959R1032

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

(GBLI)
Global Indemnity LLC : Manager of Harbert Discovery Fund GP, LLC (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Manager of Harbert Discovery Fund GP, LLC

May 24, 2021

Dear Mr. Lucas:

I am writing in response to your letter dated May 19, 2021, which has been shared and discussed with the full Board of Directors (the 'Board' or 'we') of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (the 'Company'). We thank you for your continued interest in the Company and appreciate your perspectives on the Company, as we do for all of our shareholders. While we may not share the same strategic vision for the Company, we are fully aligned with you in our belief in the intrinsic value of the business and its ability to deliver strong fundamental results in the coming quarters and years.

At our forthcoming Investor Day Conference on September 13, David Charlton, chief executive of the Company's insurance businesses, Reiner Mauer, chief operations officer of the Company's insurance businesses, other members of Company management, as well as the undersigned will discuss and be available to answer investors' questions regarding the Company's strategic direction, the Company's financial performance and business outlook, as well as other matters that may be of interest to investors. I hope you will attend.

As always, we appreciate your continued support and look forward to sharing in the success of the Company going forward into the future.


Very truly yours,

/s/ Saul A. Fox
Saul A. Fox, Chairman
Global Indemnity Group, LLC




Three Bala Plaza East │ Suite 300 │ Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 │ P: 610-664-1500 │ F: 610-660-8882 │ global-indemnity.com

Disclaimer

Global Indemnity Group LLC published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
