Official GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC press release

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on December 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2023.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Continuing Lines segments are Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Exited Lines segment is comprised of business which the Company has decided it will no longer write.

Forward-Looking Information

