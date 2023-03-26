China to focus on key areas including AI, smart vehicles - industry minister

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China will focus on key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), biological manufacturing and smart vehicles, and cultivate new industrial chains and supply chains, a senior government official said on Monday.

China will encourage domestic enterprises to integrate more deeply into the global industrial and supply chains, Jin Zhuanglong, the industry and information technology minister, said at the China Development Forum in Beijing. (Reporting by Xu Jing, Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)