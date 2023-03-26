China to focus on key areas including AI, smart vehicles - industry minister

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China will focus on key
areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), biological
manufacturing and smart vehicles, and cultivate new industrial
chains and supply chains, a senior government official said on
Monday.
China will encourage domestic enterprises to integrate more
deeply into the global industrial and supply chains, Jin
Zhuanglong, the industry and information technology minister,
said at the China Development Forum in Beijing.
