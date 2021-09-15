Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Industrial Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIC   US37892E1029

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

(GIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Industrial : to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference. The Company will present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The live virtual broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti representative.

About Global IndustrialCompany

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, 'We can supply that®.'

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
[email protected]/
[email protected]

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View source version on accesswire.com :
https://www.accesswire.com/664003/Global-Industrial-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Company-Fall-2021-Virtual-Small-Cap-Conference

Disclaimer

Global Industrial Co. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY
08:12aGLOBAL INDUSTRIAL : to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap C..
PU
01:26aSMI : BAK Lowers FY21 GDP Growth Forecast For Switzerland To 3.5% As COVID-19 Ca..
MT
09/13PRESS RELEASE : Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing D..
DJ
09/08PRESS RELEASE : Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semico..
DJ
08/31GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL : (b) and (e) (Form 8-K)
PU
08/31GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Global Industrial Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/23Global Industrial Company Appoints Alex Tomey as Senior Vice President and Ch..
CI
08/23GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL : Announces Appointment of Alex Tomey as Senior Vice President..
PU
08/13GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 087 M - -
Net income 2021 75,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 306 M 1 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Global Industrial Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,61 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry Litwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Clark Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Leeds Executive Chairman
Manoj Shetty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Longhito Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY-3.57%1 306
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION43.60%49 119
ITOCHU CORPORATION20.31%48 298
MITSUI & CO., LTD.37.87%38 726
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED216.47%22 643
SUMITOMO CORPORATION21.42%18 896