The Board of Global InterConnection Group Limited announces the release of its Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

A copy of the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 are available on the Company’s website: www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com

