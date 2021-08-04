Log in
    QS9   SG2E91982768

GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED

(QS9)
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

08/04/2021 | 12:26am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 4, 2021 12:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG210804OTHRY5QF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoo Loo Ping
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,048 bytes)

Disclaimer

Global Invacom Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 2,61 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 25,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 55,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Brian Taylor Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek Arthur Henry Grice Group Chief Technical Officer
Gordon Blaikie Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cosimo Borrelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Kong Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED56.79%26
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.70%233 678
ERICSSON3.05%39 098
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.31.68%37 994
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.59%36 310
NOKIA OYJ65.38%34 936