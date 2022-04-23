Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Global Invacom Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    QS9   SG2E91982768

GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED

(QS9)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/21 05:04:16 am EDT
0.0620 SGD   -1.59%
04:49aGLOBAL INVACOM : Response To Questions Received From A Shareholder In Relation To The AGM Fy2021
PU
04/11ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/14CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Chief Technical Officer, Global Skyware
PU
Global Invacom : Response To Questions Raised By Sias In Respect Of The Company's Annual Report Fy2021

04/23/2022 | 05:59am EDT
Response To Questions Raised By Sias In Respect Of The Company's Annual Report Fy2021

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2022 16:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Response to questions raised by SIAS in respect of the Company's Annual Report FY2021
Announcement Reference SG220423OTHR026F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoo Loo Ping
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 174,724 bytes)

Disclaimer

Global Invacom Group Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 09:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 12,4 M 12,3 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Invacom Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Brian Taylor Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek Arthur Henry Grice Director-EMEA Engineering
Gordon Blaikie Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cosimo Borrelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Kong Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED-19.48%12
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.95%213 358
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.21%37 664
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-18.12%36 276
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.46%29 699
NOKIA OYJ-12.67%29 604