Global Invacom announce chair to step down after 16 years with firm

(Alliance News) - Global Invacom Group Ltd on Friday said Executive Chair Tony Taylor decided to step down as a member of the board with immediate effect, after 16 years with the Singapore-based communications equipment company.

Current Chief Operating Officer Gordon Blaikie will assume the role of interim CEO while Global Invacom identifies a permanent replacement.

Global Invacom said it firmly believed in the skills and competences of Blaikie alongside the wider executive team, claiming they had an "ideal blend" of operational and fiscal control until a suitable candiate joins the firm.

The board and executive team said it thanked Taylor for his contribution to Global Invacom, having joined in 2006. Having stepped down as executive director, Taylor will also cease to sit on the nominating committee with immediate effect.

Shares in Global Invacom closed at SGD0.056 in Singapore on Friday afternoon, while were quoted at 7.00 pence in London, having last traded at 6.00p on October 14.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.