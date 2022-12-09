Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Invacom Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QS9   SG2E91982768

GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED

(QS9)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04 2022-12-09 am EST
0.0560 SGD    0.00%
10:09aInterContinental Hotels Shares Have Been 'Left Behind'
DJ
09:44aGlobal Invacom announce chair to step down after 16 years with firm
AN
07:32aSterling Stays Higher After BOE Inflation Expectations Survey
DJ
Global Invacom announce chair to step down after 16 years with firm

12/09/2022 | 09:44am EST
(Alliance News) - Global Invacom Group Ltd on Friday said Executive Chair Tony Taylor decided to step down as a member of the board with immediate effect, after 16 years with the Singapore-based communications equipment company.

Current Chief Operating Officer Gordon Blaikie will assume the role of interim CEO while Global Invacom identifies a permanent replacement.

Global Invacom said it firmly believed in the skills and competences of Blaikie alongside the wider executive team, claiming they had an "ideal blend" of operational and fiscal control until a suitable candiate joins the firm.

The board and executive team said it thanked Taylor for his contribution to Global Invacom, having joined in 2006. Having stepped down as executive director, Taylor will also cease to sit on the nominating committee with immediate effect.

Shares in Global Invacom closed at SGD0.056 in Singapore on Friday afternoon, while were quoted at 7.00 pence in London, having last traded at 6.00p on October 14.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.056 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.76% 5627.79 Real-time Quote.-11.03%
