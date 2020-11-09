Log in
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/09
0.137 SGD   -1.44%
Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

11/09/2020 | 11:23pm EST

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Nov-2020 17:17:44

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG201109OTHR9OHM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

19/06/2020

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

161,476,125

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

09/11/2020

Total Number of shares purchased

500,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

500,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.139

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

69,552.43

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

33,944,000

2.1021

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

33,944,000

2.1021

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,647,313,037

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

76,529,409

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:22:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 26,0 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net income 2019 19,7 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net cash 2019 121 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
Yield 2019 7,04%
Capitalization 226 M 167 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2018 -16,3x
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Swan Foo Boon Non-Executive Chairman
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mui Hong Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-3.52%170
