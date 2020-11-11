Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Nov-2020 17:17:07
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG201111OTHRXNYL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yen Sim
Designation
Assistant Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
19/06/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
161,476,125
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Date of Purchase
11/11/2020
Total Number of shares purchased
500,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
500,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.13861
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the
SGD
shares
69,357.28
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
34,944,000
2.164
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
34,944,000
2.164
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,646,313,037
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
