  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

01/03/2022 | 06:19am EST
1/3/22, 6:01 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

03-Jan-2022 17:59:52

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220103OTHRETY1

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Boon Swan Foo

Designation

Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

22/04/2021

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

159,744,243

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

1/3/22, 6:01 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

03/01/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

500,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

500,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.15657

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

78,344.01

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

54,625,500

3.4196

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

54,625,500

3.4196

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,599,791,201

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

124,051,245

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2020 95,1 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 250 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swan Foo Boon Chairman
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Charlie Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Thiam Poh Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.00%185