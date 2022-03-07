Log in
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
03/22 02:48:46 am
0.155 SGD   +0.65%
03/04GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
03/02GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
02/28GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

03/07/2022 | 04:39am EST
3/7/22, 5:27 PM

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Mar-2022 17:26:56

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220307OTHRRMCG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Boon Swan Foo

Designation

Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

22/04/2021

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

159,744,243

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

07/03/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

500,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

500,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.15419

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

77,153.12

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

64,895,100

4.0624

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

64,895,100

4.0624

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,589,521,601

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

134,320,845

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2021 14,9 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2021 95,5 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 245 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
EV / Sales 2021 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Global Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swan Foo Boon Chairman
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Lead Independent Director
Charlie Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Thiam Poh Ng Independent Director
Mui Hong Tan Manager-Nominated Director & Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-1.28%180
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.45%10 497
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.27%6 624
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 547
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.57%3 174
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.36%2 674