Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
16-Mar-2022 17:34:45
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG220316OTHRJW3A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Boon Swan Foo
Designation
Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
22/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
159,744,243
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
16/03/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
500,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
500,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.155
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the
SGD
shares
77,558.42
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
68,395,100
4.2815
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
68,395,100
4.2815
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,586,021,601
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
137,820,845
