Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast 27-Apr-2022 17:21:46

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220427OTHRQDE0

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Boon Swan Foo

Designation

Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 22/04/2021

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 159,744,243

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase 27/04/2022 Total Number of shares purchased 500,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 500,000 Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.158 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 79,059.96 Section B Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Number By way of Market Acquisition 82,570,500 5.1689 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 82,570,500 5.1689 Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Percentage#

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,571,846,201

Number of treasury shares held after purchase 151,996,245

