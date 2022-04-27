Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 22/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 159,744,243
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Date of Purchase
27/04/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
500,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
500,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.158
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 79,059.96
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Number
By way of Market Acquisition
82,570,500
5.1689
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
82,570,500
5.1689
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Percentage#
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,571,846,201
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 151,996,245
