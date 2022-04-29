Log in
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:45:47 am EDT
0.1560 SGD   -1.27%
06:12aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : NAV As At 31 March 2022
PU
06:02aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
04/28GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : AGM 2022 – Results of AGM 2022
PU
Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast 29-Apr-2022 17:45:45

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220429OTHRCEKY

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Boon Swan Foo

Designation

Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 28/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 157,184,620

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.158

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 79,059.96

Section B

Singapore Exchange

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Price Paid per share

Overseas Exchange

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

500,000

0.0318

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

500,000

0.0318

Date of Purchase

29/04/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

500,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

500,000

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,571,346,201

Number of treasury shares held after purchase 152,496,245

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
