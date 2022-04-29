Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast 29-Apr-2022 17:45:45

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220429OTHRCEKY

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Boon Swan Foo

Designation

Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 28/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 157,184,620

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/FBHXPDWVEVUQ8JS4/c80206867b380965adbb871fef6f8f36bad7e1e01372b36ac594e38… 1/2

Price Paid per share SGD 0.158 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 79,059.96 Section B

Singapore Exchange Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No Section C Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Price Paid per share Overseas Exchange Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 500,000 0.0318 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 500,000 0.0318

Date of Purchase 29/04/2022 Total Number of shares purchased 500,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 500,000

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,571,346,201

Number of treasury shares held after purchase 152,496,245

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/FBHXPDWVEVUQ8JS4/c80206867b380965adbb871fef6f8f36bad7e1e01372b36ac594e38…

2/2