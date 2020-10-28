Global Investments : NAV As At 30 September 2020

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Issuer & Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - B73

28-Oct-2020 17:22:24

NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 30 September 2020: S$0.1832