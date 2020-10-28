Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Global Investments Limited    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.139 SGD   0.00%
05:40aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:35aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : NAV As At 30 September 2020
PU
10/26GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
Global Investments : NAV As At 30 September 2020

10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

28-Oct-2020 17:22:24

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Announcement Reference

SG201028OTHR9T1O

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 30 September 2020: S$0.1832

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 26,0 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2019 19,7 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net cash 2019 121 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
Yield 2019 7,04%
Capitalization 230 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2018 -16,3x
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Swan Foo Boon Non-Executive Chairman
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mui Hong Tan Non-Executive Director
