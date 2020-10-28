Global Investments : NAV As At 30 September 2020

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Issuer & Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
No
General Announcement
28-Oct-2020 17:22:24
New
NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
SG201028OTHR9T1O
Wong Yen Sim
Assistant Secretary
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 30 September 2020: S$0.1832
