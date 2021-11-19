Global Investments : Resignation of assistant secretary of the company

Company Registration Number: 201900747E 250 Tanjong Pagar Road #09-01 01 St Andrew's Centre Singapore 088541 T +65 6908 4860 ∙ F +65 6908 4865 www.globalinvestmentslimited.com

Managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited (UEN: 199607548K)

SGX-ST Release

19 November 2021

RESIGNATION OF ASSISTANT SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Global Investments Limited (Company) would like to announce the resignation of Ms Wong Yen Sim as Assistant Secretary of the Company with effect from 20 November 2021. Ms Lin Moi Heyang and Ms Tang Pei Chan will remain as Secretary of the Company.

By order of the Board of Directors

Boon Swan Foo

Chairman

About Global Investments Limited

Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.