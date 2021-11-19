Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/18
0.157 SGD   -0.63%
04:43aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Resignation of assistant secretary of the company
PU
11/17GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
11/15GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
Global Investments : Resignation of assistant secretary of the company

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Company Registration Number: 201900747E 250 Tanjong Pagar Road #09-01 01 St Andrew's Centre Singapore 088541 T +65 6908 4860 ∙ F +65 6908 4865 www.globalinvestmentslimited.com

Managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited (UEN: 199607548K)

SGX-ST Release

19 November 2021

RESIGNATION OF ASSISTANT SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Global Investments Limited (Company) would like to announce the resignation of Ms Wong Yen Sim as Assistant Secretary of the Company with effect from 20 November 2021. Ms Lin Moi Heyang and Ms Tang Pei Chan will remain as Secretary of the Company.

By order of the Board of Directors

Boon Swan Foo

Chairman

About Global Investments Limited

Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
