Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Allotment and Listing of New Shares

SGX-ST Release

22 June 2022

ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

The Directors of Global Investments Limited (Company) refer to the announcements dated 25 February 2022, 11 May 2022, and 17 May 2022 (Announcements) in relation to the application of the Scrip Dividend Scheme (Scheme) to the final dividend of 0.40 Singapore cents per ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (Final Dividend). Terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that 27,599,302 Shares have been allotted and issued at an issue price of 14.9 Singapore cents per Share to Eligible Shareholders who had elected to participate in the Scheme in respect of the Final Dividend (Participating Shareholders). The proportion of the total Final Dividend amount issued as Shares pursuant to the Scheme is approximately 65.49%.

The Company has applied to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the transfer of treasury shares to be credited as the Shares pursuant to the Scheme. The Shares pursuant to the Scheme will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares. The total issued and paid-up capital of the Company comprises 1,723,842,446 Shares. Details on the transfer and use of the Company's treasury shares is released separately via SGXNet.

Participating Shareholders' securities accounts will be credited on 22 June 2022.

Eligible Shareholders who did not elect to participate in the Scheme and Overseas Shareholders (including those who may have previously made permanent elections to participate in the Scheme) who did not have or did not provide mailing addresses in Singapore to the Company's Share Transfer Agent or CDP (as the case may be) will receive their respective entitlements to the Final Dividend in cash on 22 June 2022.

By order of the Board

Boon Swan Foo

Chairman

About Global Investments Limited

Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

