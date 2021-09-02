Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Dispatch Of Notices Of Election And Entitlement Advices

The directors of Global Investments Limited (the Company) refer to the announcements dated 12 August 2021 and 27 August 2021 in relation to the application of the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the Scheme) to the interim dividend of 0.4 Singapore cents per ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 (Interim Dividend).

The Interim Dividend is expected to be distributed in cash on or about 7 October 2021. Eligible Shareholders who have elected to receive the Interim Dividend in Shares can expect to have their Shares credited to their securities accounts on 7 October 2021.

Eligible Shareholders who have not received the Notices of Election or Entitlement Advices (as the case may be) by 9 September 2021 should notify CDP at the address set out below:

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

9 North Buona Vista Drive

#01-19/20 The Metropolis

Singapore 138588

By order of the Board

Boon Swan Foo

Chairman

About Global Investments Limited

Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

