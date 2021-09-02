Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Dispatch Of Notices Of Election And Entitlement Advices

Company Registration Number: 201900747E
51 Cuppage Road #10-04 Singapore 229469
T +65 6908 4477 ∙ F +65 6908 4478
www.globalinvestmentslimited.com
SGX-ST Release
2 September 2021
SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - DESPATCH OF NOTICES OF ELECTION AND ENTITLEMENT ADVICES
The directors of Global Investments Limited (the Company) refer to the announcements dated 12 August 2021 and 27 August 2021 in relation to the application of the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the Scheme) to the interim dividend of 0.4 Singapore cents per ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 (Interim Dividend).
-
Notices of Election
Except as specified in paragraph 2 below, notices of election (Notices of Election) have been despatched today to all eligible persons registered as holders of Shares having registered addresses in Singapore in the register of members of the Company or the Depository Register, as the case may be, as at 5.00 p.m. on 26 August 2021, being the record date in respect of the Interim Dividend (Eligible Shareholders).
Eligible Shareholders may elect to participate in the Scheme in respect of the Interim Dividend, or make a permanent election to participate in the Scheme in respect of the Interim Dividend and all future dividends to which the Scheme applies. Election may be made (i) online via investors.sgx.com or (ii) by completing, signing and returning the Notices of Election to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP) at its address as set out in the Notices of Election by 5.00 p.m. on 17 September 2021. Notices of Election received after 5.00 p.m. on 17 September 2021 will not be effective for participation in the Scheme.
The Notices of Election cannot be withdrawn or cancelled after it has been received by CDP.
Eligible Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in cash do not need to take any action.
-
Entitlement Advices
Entitlement Advices instead of Notices of Election have been despatched today to Eligible Shareholders who have previously made permanent elections to participate in the Scheme in respect of all applicable dividends (and whose permanent elections have not been cancelled) (Permanent Electors).
Permanent Electors who wish to cancel their permanent election to participate in the Scheme and all future dividends to which the Scheme applies and receive all or part cash, must complete, sign and return the Entitlement Advices with the Notices of Cancellation to CDP at its address as set out in the Entitlement Advices by 5.00 p.m. on 17 September 2021.
Permanent Electors who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in Shares pursuant to the Scheme do not need to take any action.
Page 1 of 2
Company Registration Number: 201900747E
51 Cuppage Road #10-04 Singapore 229469
T +65 6908 4477 ∙ F +65 6908 4478
www.globalinvestmentslimited.com
3. Other Information
The Interim Dividend is expected to be distributed in cash on or about 7 October 2021. Eligible Shareholders who have elected to receive the Interim Dividend in Shares can expect to have their Shares credited to their securities accounts on 7 October 2021.
Eligible Shareholders who have not received the Notices of Election or Entitlement Advices (as the case may be) by 9 September 2021 should notify CDP at the address set out below:
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
9 North Buona Vista Drive
#01-19/20 The Metropolis
Singapore 138588
By order of the Board
Boon Swan Foo
Chairman
About Global Investments Limited
Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.
Page 2 of 2
Disclaimer
Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:01:01 UTC.