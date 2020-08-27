Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Issue Price of New Shares

Company Registration Number: 201900747E

51 Cuppage Road #10-04 Singapore 229469

T +65 6908 4477 ∙ F +65 6908 4478

www.globalinvestmentslimited.com

27 August 2020

SGX-ST Release

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES

The Directors of Global Investments Limited (the Company) refer to the announcement dated 12 August 2020 in relation to the application of the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the Scheme) to the interim dividend of 0.40 Singapore cents per ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 (Interim Dividend).

The Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of the Company closed at 5.00 p.m. on 26 August 2020 (the Record Date) for the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Shareholders to the Interim Dividend.

The Company wishes to announce that for the application of the Scheme to the Interim Dividend, the new Shares (each a New Share) will be issued at an issue price of 13.3 Singapore cents for each New Share (the Issue Price). Eligible Shareholders who have elected to participate in the Scheme will receive New Shares at the Issue Price in lieu of all or part of the cash amount of the Interim Dividend.

The Issue Price represents a discount of about 0.64% to the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of a Share on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the SGX-ST) for each of the two market days during the price determination period commencing on 25 August 2020 (being the day on which the Shares were first quoted ex-dividend on the SGX-ST after the announcement of the Interim Dividend) and ending on 26 August 2020 (being the Record Date for the Interim Dividend).

Notices of Election with respect to the Interim Dividend will be despatched to eligible Shareholders on or about 2 September 2020. A copy of the Scheme Statement setting out the terms and conditions of the Scheme is available upon request from the Company's share transfer agent (Share Transfer Agent), Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623.

Shareholders with registered addresses outside Singapore (Overseas Shareholders) (including those who may have previously made permanent elections to participate in the Scheme) who do not have or did not provide to the Company's Share Transfer Agent or The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP) (as the case may be) mailing addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents by 21 August 2020 will not receive the Notices of Election.

Eligible Shareholders who have previously made permanent elections to participate in the Scheme in respect of all applicable dividends (and whose permanent elections have not been cancelled) will receive New Shares in lieu of the cash amount of the Interim Dividend. Notifications in the form of Entitlement Advices instead of Notices of Election will be sent to such Shareholders on or about 2 September 2020.

Eligible Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scheme and Overseas Shareholders (including those who may have previously made permanent elections to participate in the Scheme) who do not have or did not provide mailing addresses in Singapore to the Company's Share Transfer Agent or CDP (as the case may be) will receive all of their respective entitlements to the Interim Dividend in cash.

