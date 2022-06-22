Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

Company Registration Number: 201900747E 250 Tanjong Pagar Road #09-01 01 St Andrew's Centre Singapore 088541 T +65 6908 4860 ∙ F +65 6908 4865 www.globalinvestmentslimited.com
SGX-ST Release
22 June 2022
NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES
Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the directors of Global Investments Limited (the Company) wishes to announce the transfer and use of the Company's treasury shares as follows:
|
(a)
|
Date of transfer:
|
22 June 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Purpose of transfer:
|
Allotment of Shares under Scrip Dividend Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Number of treasury shares transferred:
|
27,599,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Number of treasury shares before and after
|
Before change
|
167,408,545
|
|
transfer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After change
|
139,809,243
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
|
Before change
|
10.7559%
|
|
against the total number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
in a class that is listed before and after transfer:
|
|
|
|
After change
|
8.8262%
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Value of the treasury shares transferred:
|
S$4,112,296.00
|
|
|
|
|
By order of the Board
Boon Swan Foo
Chairman
About Global Investments Limited
Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.
