Global Investments : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

22 June 2022

NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the directors of Global Investments Limited (the Company) wishes to announce the transfer and use of the Company's treasury shares as follows:

(a) Date of transfer: 22 June 2022 (b) Purpose of transfer: Allotment of Shares under Scrip Dividend Scheme (c) Number of treasury shares transferred: 27,599,302 (d) Number of treasury shares before and after Before change 167,408,545 transfer: After change 139,809,243 (e) Percentage of the number of treasury shares Before change 10.7559% against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed before and after transfer: After change 8.8262% (f) Value of the treasury shares transferred: S$4,112,296.00

