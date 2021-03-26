Log in
Global Investments : Annual Report 2020

03/26/2021 | 04:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELIVERING RETURNS CONSISTENTLY

Annual Report 2020

OUR VISION

Global Investments Limited (GIL) strives to be the fund of choice by delivering long-term beneﬁts for all stakeholders consistently while contributing to the community and economy as a whole.

OUR MISSION

GIL aims to be a fund which invests in a socially responsible way to generate steady income and appreciation in capital so as to deliver regular dividends and achieve capital growth for our shareholders.

DISCLAIMER

Investments in Global Investments Limited (GIL or the Company) are not deposits with or other liabilities of Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited (SICIM or the Manager), or any of SICIM's Related Corporations and are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of income and capital invested. Neither SICIM, nor SICIM's Related Corporations guarantee the performance of GIL or the payment of a particular rate of return on the Shares of GIL.

This ﬁnancial report is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase or recommendation of GIL Shares. It does not take into account the investment objectives, ﬁnancial situation and particular needs of an investor. Before making an investment in GIL, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investments needs, objectives and ﬁnancial circumstances and consult an investment adviser, if necessary.

SICIM, as manager of GIL, is entitled to fees for so acting. SICIM and its Related Corporations, together with their respective ofﬁcers and directors, may hold Shares in GIL from time to time.

This ﬁnancial report has been prepared to enable the directors to comply with their obligations under the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and where relevant, to satisfy the requirements of the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) (SFRS(I)). The responsibility for the preparation of the ﬁnancial report and any ﬁnancial information contained in this ﬁnancial report rests solely with the directors of GIL.

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

01

OVERVIEW

SUSTAINABILITY

FINANCIAL

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

OTHERS

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

FINANCIALS

02

Corporate Proﬁle

03

Investment Policy and

Strategies

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

04

Chairman's Statement

102 Additional SGX-ST Listing

07

Financial Highlights

Manual Disclosures

11

2020 at A Glance

104 Shareholder Information

12

Operating and Financial Review

105 Management Agreement

14

Portfolio Composition

106 Computation of Incentive Fee

20

Board of Directors

OTHERS

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

  • 24 Managing Sustainability

  • 27 Economic Sustainability

  • 27 Corporate Governance

  • 50 Environmental Sustainability

  • 52 Community Development

  • 52 Talent Management and Ethics

  • 54 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index

  • 57 2020 Financial Report

  • 107 Glossary

  • 110 Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

  • 115 Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-Election

  • 118 Addendum

    Corporate Information

02

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

OVERVIEW

SUSTAINABILITY

FINANCIAL

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

OTHERS

CORPORATE PROFILE

GIL is a mutual fund company listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) on 20 December 2006 and registered in Singapore on 7 January 2019.

GIL's strategy is to actively manage and grow its assets. It aims to seek investments in assets that will generate steady income and appreciation in capital to deliver regular dividends and achieve capital growth. Its investment policy is to make investments in a portfolio of assets in different sectors through various means including direct asset ownership, swaps, credit default swaps, debts, warrants, options, convertibles, preference shares, equity, guarantees of assets and performance, securities lending and participating loan agreements provided that it will not make any direct investments in real estate and commodities.

The board of directors (Board) is responsible for GIL's strategic objectives, corporate governance and ﬁnancial policies. The Board deﬁnes the key investment parameters, including thediscretionary limits of the Manager, and approves substantial investment and divestment decisions of

GIL based on the Manager's recommendation. The majority of the Board comprises independent directors.

GIL is not subject to the regulatory regime applicable to collective investment schemes under Division 2 of Part XIII of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore as closed-end funds constituted before 1 July 2013 were grandfathered.

GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited (SICIM), a Singapore incorporated company which holds a capital markets services licence for fund management issued by theMonetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). SICIM is currently owned by Allgrace Investment Management Pte Ltd and Ms Tan Mui Hong.

SICIM offers integrated investment management and advisory services to investors over a broad range of diversiﬁed asset classes that include public and private equities, ﬁxed income instruments, loans, derivatives, structured ﬁnance and alternative investments. The directors of SICIM are Mr Boon Swan Foo, Mr Richard Rokmat Magnus, Ms Tan Hui Keng Martha, Ms Chew Seng Fang and Ms Tan Mui Hong.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
