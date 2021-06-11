Global Investments : Change of Interest – Boon Swan Foo

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

Other circumstances :

Acceptance of employee share options/share awards

Vesting of share awards

Exercise of employee share options

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

Others (please specify):

Receipt of scrip dividend (credited as fully paid at S$0.145 per share) in lieu of cash pursuant to the Global Investments Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme in respect of the final one-tier tax exempt dividend of S$0.004 per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Director/CEO before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to

ordinary voting shares of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer