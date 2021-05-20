Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/19
0.151 SGD   +0.67%
05:36aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/18GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/12GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

05/20/2021 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

20-May-2021 17:18:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG210520OTHRZZP4

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

22/04/2021

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

159,744,243

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

20/05/2021

Total Number of shares purchased

500,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

500,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.15

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

75,056.56

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

9,800,000

0.6135

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

9,800,000

0.6135

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,587,642,437

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

136,200,009

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
05:36aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/18GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/12GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/10GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/07GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/05GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Despatch of Notices Of Elect..
PU
05/04GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05/03GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
04/29GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Scrip Dividend Scheme – Issue Price of New Shares
PU
04/29GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2020 95,1 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 241 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Swan Foo Boon Director
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Charlie Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Mui Hong Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED6.34%181