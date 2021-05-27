Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
27-May-2021 17:16:22
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG210527OTHRJRX6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yen Sim
Designation
Assistant Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
22/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
159,744,243
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Date of Purchase
27/05/2021
Total Number of shares purchased
700,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
700,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.15139
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the
SGD
shares
106,052.74
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
12,000,000
0.7512
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
12,000,000
0.7512
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,585,442,437
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
Disclaimer
Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:26:02 UTC.