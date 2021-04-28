Global Investments : NAV As At 31 March 2021

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 Issuer & Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - B73

28-Apr-2021

NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 31 March 2021: S$0.1977