Global Investments : NAV As At 31 March 2021

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
28-Apr-2021 17:16:58
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
Announcement Reference
SG210428OTHRZDSM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yen Sim
Designation
Assistant Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 31 March 2021: S$0.1977
Disclaimer
Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.