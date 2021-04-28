Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Global Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/27
0.146 SGD   -2.67%
05:27aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : NAV As At 31 March 2021
PU
04/27GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/26GLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Investments : NAV As At 31 March 2021

04/28/2021 | 05:27am EDT
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

28-Apr-2021 17:16:58

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

NAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

Announcement Reference

SG210428OTHRZDSM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as at 31 March 2021: S$0.1977

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2020 95,1 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 233 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Swan Foo Boon Director
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Nhuc Hiang Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Mui Hong Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED2.82%176
