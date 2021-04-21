Global Investments : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions

2. Please elaborate how the company is going to unlock value of its investments within an estimated timeline.

1. Will the Company be looking into some other alternative assets which has been hit hard by the pandemic like oil rigs and airline leasing business?

The Company is always on the lookout for investments with attractive valuations compared to their intrinsic values based on our assessment and analysis.

In assessing the market trends and relative value across asset classes, the Company will continue to be cautious in its investment approach and be selective in identifying new investments while optimising risk-adjusted returns.

The Company will be selective and focus on fundamental analysis of each investment, with preference for assets with defensive characteristics, and good cash flow generating ability.

Kindly refer slide 18 of GIL 2021 AGM Presentation Slides for more information.

The Company will continue to conduct the share buyback exercise to reduce the discount between the share price and the net asset value (NAV) per share.

Prior to the commencement of the share buyback exercise in early January 2019, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 39% compared to its NAV per share as at 31 December 2018. Following the implementation of the share