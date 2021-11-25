Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITEDSecuritiesGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled SecurityNo

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:23:50Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHR7GFSSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Boon Swan FooDesignationChairmanDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back22/04/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 25/11/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 500,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 500,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.15777 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 78,944.47 Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase159,744,243Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesPrice Paid per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 50,623,000 3.169 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 50,623,000 3.169 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,603,793,701Number of treasury shares held after purchase120,048,745

