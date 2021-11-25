Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Issuer/ ManagerGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITEDSecuritiesGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:23:50Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHR7GFSSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Boon Swan FooDesignationChairmanDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back22/04/2021
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase159,744,243Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Overseas Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
25/11/2021
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
500,000
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
500,000
Price Paid per share
|
Price Paid per share
|
SGD 0.15777
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
SGD 78,944.47
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
50,623,000
|
3.169
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
50,623,000
|
3.169
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,603,793,701Number of treasury shares held after purchase120,048,745
