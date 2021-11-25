Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B73   SGXC73602341

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(B73)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.158 SGD   0.00%
PU
PU
11/22GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITEDSecuritiesGLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:23:50Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHR7GFSSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Boon Swan FooDesignationChairmanDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back22/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase159,744,243Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 25/11/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 500,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 500,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.15777
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 78,944.47
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 50,623,000 3.169
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 50,623,000 3.169
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,603,793,701Number of treasury shares held after purchase120,048,745
Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net cash 2020 95,1 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 254 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 65,7%
Managers and Directors
Swan Foo Boon Chairman
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Independent Director
Charlie Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Thiam Poh Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED11.27%185