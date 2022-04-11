Global Lighting Technologies : Announcement of Board of Directors Resolved to Distribute of 2021 Profits
04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
14:35:15
Subject
Announcement of Board of Directors Resolved to Distribute
of 2021 Profits
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/11
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$5 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):644,320,455
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Global Lighting Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.