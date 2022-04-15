Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4935   KYG3931M1024

GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(4935)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
68.90 TWD   +5.19%
04:40aGLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the adjustment of the Company's CTO
PU
04/11GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : will attend investor conference held by TWSE on April 12th, 2022
PU
04/11GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of Board of Directors Resolved to Distribute of 2021 Profits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Lighting Technologies : Announcement of the adjustment of the Company's CTO

04/15/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:25:49
Subject 
 Announcement of the adjustment of the
Company's CTO
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CTO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ching-Lin Wang/ Group CTO of the Company.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):retirement
6.Reason for the change:retirement
7.Effective date:2022/04/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Global Lighting Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 883 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 1 275 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net cash 2021 2 231 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 939 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 56,2%
